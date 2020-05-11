Question about valve covers

Hi.

I have a 1965 mustang that has had an engine swap done before I purchased the car.

It originally had a 289, it currently has a 351w from a 1989 F350.

I want to replace the valve covers and add headers, but want to be sure I order the correct parts.

Are the valve covers interchangeable between years?

Should I order headers for 1965 or for the 1989 engine?

Sorry for the noob question, but I've been on Google for a couple days now and still don't have a clear answer.



I appreciate any help you could toss my way