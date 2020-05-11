Question about valve covers

65ponycar
Member
-
- May 11, 2020
-
- 2
-
- 1
-
- 13
-
- 46
Hi.
I have a 1965 mustang that has had an engine swap done before I purchased the car.
It originally had a 289, it currently has a 351w from a 1989 F350.
I want to replace the valve covers and add headers, but want to be sure I order the correct parts.
Are the valve covers interchangeable between years?
Should I order headers for 1965 or for the 1989 engine?
Sorry for the noob question, but I've been on Google for a couple days now and still don't have a clear answer.
I appreciate any help you could toss my way
I have a 1965 mustang that has had an engine swap done before I purchased the car.
It originally had a 289, it currently has a 351w from a 1989 F350.
I want to replace the valve covers and add headers, but want to be sure I order the correct parts.
Are the valve covers interchangeable between years?
Should I order headers for 1965 or for the 1989 engine?
Sorry for the noob question, but I've been on Google for a couple days now and still don't have a clear answer.
I appreciate any help you could toss my way