Question about valve covers

6

65ponycar

Member
May 11, 2020
2
1
13
46
Southgate, MI
Hi.
I have a 1965 mustang that has had an engine swap done before I purchased the car.
It originally had a 289, it currently has a 351w from a 1989 F350.
I want to replace the valve covers and add headers, but want to be sure I order the correct parts.
Are the valve covers interchangeable between years?
Should I order headers for 1965 or for the 1989 engine?
Sorry for the noob question, but I've been on Google for a couple days now and still don't have a clear answer.

I appreciate any help you could toss my way
 

