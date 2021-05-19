Question: anyone successfully done stock front springs with the two piece external spring compressors?

Hi folks,
I've been searching, and seen lots of recommendations. If I had more $$$, I'd use that fancy schmancy OTC 7045B, as shown nicely here: http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/tmp/OTC-spring-tool/thumb.html
But, I don't have that kinda bread for a 1 time tool.. This looks about right for my budget:
I have (and want to retain) stock length/type springs, but I'm replacing them (and the control arms).. Has anyone actually done similar with stock ride height springs, and used these external spring compressors? I do plan to use a safety chain- just would like to know if this will work, or will it not fit/work?
