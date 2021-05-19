Question: anyone successfully done stock front springs with the two piece external spring compressors?

JasonRP

JasonRP

Active Member
May 25, 2018
75
75
28
48
Annapolis
Hi folks,
I've been searching, and seen lots of recommendations. If I had more $$$, I'd use that fancy schmancy OTC 7045B, as shown nicely here: http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/tmp/OTC-spring-tool/thumb.html

But, I don't have that kinda bread for a 1 time tool.. This looks about right for my budget:
www.harborfreight.com

MacPherson Strut Spring Compressor Set

MacPherson Strut Spring Compressor Set
www.harborfreight.com www.harborfreight.com

I have (and want to retain) stock length/type springs, but I'm replacing them (and the control arms).. Has anyone actually done similar with stock ride height springs, and used these external spring compressors? I do plan to use a safety chain- just would like to know if this will work, or will it not fit/work?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
3,155
2,218
174
49
Marietta, Ga
If memory serves, you don't need a compressor to swap springs in a Fox. I changed them out on my old 84 and didn't use them to my recollection. Here's an LMR video on replacing springs, it should help you out.

View: https://youtu.be/5mC09pmuO6M
 
Reddevil91

Reddevil91

10 Year Member
Mar 3, 2010
1,513
659
163
Yeah just use the jack to pump it up, unbolt your stuff, then let the jack out slowly and bam your spring is out, I still stood out of the way and was ready for mayhem!!
 
JasonRP

JasonRP

Active Member
May 25, 2018
75
75
28
48
Annapolis
If going back in- with stock height springs, is the Maximum Motorsport sprint tool enough to get them back in with no compressor?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MustangLX-5.0
Why am I having so much trouble with these Eibach front springs? 2 hours to nowhere
Replies
13
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
the pony boy
the pony boy
Top Bottom