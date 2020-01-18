Question on rear end vent ?

On my 65, 289 which has a stock rear end, there is a fitting and a rubber hose at the top of the rear end axle casing towards the center of the rear end housing. It is not the brake lines fitting, but a bit closer to the center. It is a fitting that goes into the axle housing and has a rubber hose attached. the hose goes up to the body.

What is the hose and fitting for. I think it might be some sort of vent for the rear end. The reason I ask is because I just installed a new exhaust system and the exhaust is only about 1/4" from the rubber hose. If you can provide input I would appreciate it

Thanks