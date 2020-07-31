Rear '68 Coilover system, bye bye leaf springs...

Hi!
My next step is to change the rear leaf springs suspensions system for a coilover system.
I saw some options on the internet, I think here are the best ones:
Street or Track
Global West
Total Control Products
Ridetech
But this brands are focused for high perfromance, like for track cars.
I am going to drive on streets and I am looking for something cheaper, some recommendation? Someone with experience to recommend 3 or 4 links?
What do you think about something like this?
s-l1600.jpg
 

