Hey, I am a new member and this is my first post. I purchased a 1994 gt project car that I have been working on for the past 5 months. The car has 104k on the dash. So far I have started out by getting the chassis and drive line ready for more power. In the front I have replaced the rack and pinion, tie rod ends, front control arms, bushings, ball joints, struts, springs, hubs, rotors and pads. In the rear I have replaced upper and lower control arms, upper axle bushings, quad shocks, shocks, axle bearings and seals, differential fluid and motocraft friction modifier, rotors and pads. New Nitto NT555 G2 tires all around 275 in the rear 245 up front.Now that everything is back is spec and suspension slop is gone I am getting howling/grinding noise coming from the rear end. The noises only comes turning sharp right at low speeds or taking a smooth banked turn to the right. The sound only happens while coasting or having the clutch depressed. It’s a complete mystery to me. I took it to AZ Differential Specialists two days ago and had them drive it. They were unsure of what it was. The gave me another bottle of friction modifier and told me to put it in the diff and then over fill the pumpkin until it leaks out and they didn’t charge me anything. I tried this 2 days ago but did not help. I have driven the car 30 miles since then and the symptoms haven’t changed. Tires are perfectly balanced and the alignment is dead on. I am stumped as to what’s going on.I am getting my fresh top end back from the machine shop on Friday. Edelbrock performer 170cc heads and Edelbrock performer upper and lower intake. I want to get these issues with the rear end fixed before I send more torque through it.