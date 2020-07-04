I’m desperately reaching out here - I’m at a loss. I just freshened up my 88 302 with new slugs, rings, bearings, gaskets, blah blah and I am experiencing an oil drip from the flywheel cover. I took everything down AGAIN to check if I had improperly installed the seal. Although I did not, I changed it again anyway. There is no groove in the crankshaft surface; checked carefully. Things to mention, the flywheel bolts are sealed, the rear main cap has been sealed prior to installation, the leak is not coming from the valve covers, the rear intake gasket nor the PCV grommet. I have all new gaskets throughout and even opted out for the steel rubber ones just so I wouldn’t get a leak. Before I pull everything down again , could there me something I missed????