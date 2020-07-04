Engine Rear Engine Oil Leak

ragtop88

ragtop88

New Member
Mar 11, 2019
8
0
1
49
Rhode Island
I’m desperately reaching out here - I’m at a loss. I just freshened up my 88 302 with new slugs, rings, bearings, gaskets, blah blah and I am experiencing an oil drip from the flywheel cover. I took everything down AGAIN to check if I had improperly installed the seal. Although I did not, I changed it again anyway. There is no groove in the crankshaft surface; checked carefully. Things to mention, the flywheel bolts are sealed, the rear main cap has been sealed prior to installation, the leak is not coming from the valve covers, the rear intake gasket nor the PCV grommet. I have all new gaskets throughout and even opted out for the steel rubber ones just so I wouldn’t get a leak. Before I pull everything down again , could there me something I missed????
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Rickyll7 Synthetic Oil choice for Rear end, T56 Tranny, and Engine SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
95strokerPSU Engine Oil & Rear End Fluid 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Q Market/Fair Price - 89 GT Hatch with Built Engine/Rear What is it Worth?!?!? 16
L What's it Worth? 1977 Mustang Cobra II What is it Worth?!?!? 2
J Engine Rear Engine Bay Noise. Yay. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
D SOLD Ford 9" Inch Rear End Moser Engineering Nodular Third Member 35 Spline Other Classifieds 0
D SOLD Ford 9" Inch Rear End Moser Engineering Nodular Third Member 35 Spline Drivetrain Parts 0
R Gas smell from passenger side rear of engine bay SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
BurninRubb3r Drop Engineering rear sub frame supports SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
93project New engine rear seal leaking! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
B 460 DOVE ENGINE CAR WITH 365 STOCK HP,C6 AUTOMATIC AND 9 INCH REAR END $1600.00 CASH Other Classifieds 0
B T5 swap+rear disks+new engine+3 years+divorce=some missing hardware Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
StreetDreamsGT Aod with 3.73 rear gears, question on engine rpm Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
94GTLaserRC Engine-Tranny-Rear End...Anyone Ever Yank Them ALL at Once? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
PoopDawg Ford Engineer came to look at my clunking/whining rear end.... 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 18
N how many wheel horsepower can the engine/trans/rear end take? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
dz187 Top rear of engine leaking coolant Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
oz Rear Main Seal - changing it w/ engine in car - Advice Please?!? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
chrishicks engine compartment detailing...a pain in the rear Mustang Sound & Shine All 4
S engine builders (rear main) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M Cobra tranny, engine, and rear end SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
godspeedX Please help, no knowledge about breaking in engines or 17x10.5 rear w/radials SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
R pulling transmission, do I need to support rear of engine?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
R pulling t-5, support rear of engine?? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
T Engine EGR spacer rear hose replacement. '93 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
M 2002 Mustang GT Rear End Squeak 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
nickyb Craigslist freebie, mustang 2 missing motor trans rear and front clip,Las Vegas. 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
M 93-98 Ford Taurus rear caliper 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
J Bad interior rear view mirror 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
CrazyRedFox Fuel Noise from the rear after shutting off car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
D Will rear springs from a 2013 GT fit a 2002 V6? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
E Drivetrain Rear axle gears Fox Engine Swaparoo 5
Rdub6 Brakes Rear Caliper Brackets Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
W rear gears 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
T For Sale For sale sn951 gold rear lettering $15. Shipped Interior Exterior Parts 3
R Difference Rear axles Mustang II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
D Wheels-Tires Proper way to install rear wheel studs 2002 V6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
Nightstang00 Fox Bolt size for rear hatch back seat to bracket 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
F Drivetrain Rear axle difficult to slide in Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
5 Rear end gear noise 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
5 Rear Disc Conversion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
K Fox Rear Brakes - where in the holly heck do these go? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
6 Budget 1969 mustang rear end build 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Mustang5L5 Interior and Upholstery Pic request: 90-93 rear hatch seatbelt mounts. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
DemonGT Rear springs? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
M Brakes Rear disk conversion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
A Finally rear axle being attended too 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 37
Enzio Suspension rear suspension 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 17
Prerunner5.0 94 GT biggest rear tire on 18x9 wheel? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Misti 2000 Ford Mustang GT 4.6 - Rear Differential 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
Similar threads
Top Bottom