Rear gear install

Hello I have a 1990 mustang lx 5.0 and I was looking for someone in the batesville Indiana area that does rear gear installs for a reasonable price
Why not do it yourself? All you may need is for someone to pull of the original pinion bearing and reuse it on the new set of gears if low milage or in good shape. I would recommend the Ford Performance Parts gearset. Also I would straighten out the old crush washer on the old pinion and reuse it. I shouldn't say that you would never, but it's not worth the effort to get a new crush washer to start for a first timer. The rest is easy and you could be coached. It not that bad and think of the pride you would have doing it yourself. Words from a fellow Hoosier...
 
I bought a 3.73 rear gear set from AM.com and been going back and forth on whether to have a shop install the gears or do it myself. I'll need a press which I do have access to but I haven't done a rear gear before and I have lots of wrench time so doing this wouldn't be out of my realm. The main thing that stops me from making it a diy job is I don't have a lift and have read some have done it without a lift and said makes the job a bit more of a challenge and also the checking the backlash as I don't have a tool to check that.

Should I try to take it on myself or go ahead and get a shop to do it? It's a 98 gt and really don't want to jump on this and then have this car sitting waiting for me to get it right. I've called one shop so far before I got the gears and they said sometimes after installation, the backlash doesn't check out and everything has to be pulled again and shimmed to get the right backlash therefore they are ball parking $500. Ouch! But I want these gears in because I know it will make a world of difference as the current gear is 2.73....
 
well my issue is that my car is a 1990 and I was wanting 3.73 so my driven gear in the transmission has to be changed from a 8 tooth to a 7 tooth for my speedo to be correct
 
