Let’s play would you rather, but first backstory...

Something is very wrong with the driveline somewhere behind me while driving. Only at 70mph or above, but the further north of 70 it goes, the worse it gets. When you’re in gear and on the throttle, it’s not as bad. Coasting out of gear it’s the worst, off throttle in gear it’s still pretty bad. Just put in new U-Joints and the drive line slop has diminished and doesn’t “buck” or hesitate in 5th gear, below 1500 rpms, like it did before U-Joints. But it did not make the terrible, terrible sound that it is making now.
The car is question is my 93 notch with a 3.73 trac loc that’s always been noisy to some extent, but worked 100% up to this point.
So now I’m at the point where I’m pretty certain a bearing somewhere inside the axle has given up the ghost.
I’m confident I could swap an entire axle for an entire axle in my garage with a couple buddies.
I CANNOT rebuild my own axle, I’ll just call that one out. I know I’ll f__k it up. I have a mechanic that I trust and is actually really knowledgeable about my car, and Fords in general. He could get away with charging more, but it’s still a pretty penny. Especially compared to axles I can find RIGHT NOW on CL for like $200...

Im kind of buzzed, I’m pretty pissed, and I’d like to hear someone else’s thoughts inside my head because I’m f___king tired of the guy on repeat inside my head right now. Open forum, no wrong answers. Many thanks in advance.
Cool pictures for your clickz...

AB60C916-DA30-4BFD-8A06-A904D57D9E3E.jpeg

And one more for America
69C0BA1B-E995-45B6-8856-95716EFEB62A.jpeg
 

