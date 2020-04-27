Rebuilding my 1994 GT 'Vert

Hey guys!



It's been a while since I've been on here, but I still own my 1994 Mustang GT Convertible. It has 4.10's, a foxbody T-5, king cobra clutch, and the original 302 with 192k on the speedo (Could be wrong due to years of driving with the 4.10's and incorrect speedo gear). I have owned the car for ages and it has mostly sat due to me tearing it down for a Boost Brothers turbo kit, then life events happened, had a child, moved to another state, got the car towed down, owning a boosted S550, and other such things.



It is now time to rebuild the car and enjoy driving it again. Before pulling the engine apart, I did a compression test and all of the cylinders are within 10 of each other. I currently have the engine down to the short block and engine bay torn apart. I'm considering putting new gaskets on, a small cam, some 1.7 rockers, new valve springs, 47# injectors, a 255 pump, the single Boost Brothers turbo kit, and a Moates Quarterhorse. I'm attempting to get it back on the road and enjoy it again. I do have a 351w stroker (408w) on an engine stand, but it needs to be converted over to hydro before putting it in and I'd like to just drive the car again.



Is it worth piecing the 302 back together and throwing 8-10psi at it to achieve 400rwhp to enjoy cruising in or should I wait? Are there better options? I haven't explored the pushrod 302 scene in years and am wondering if other things have developed.





Thanks!