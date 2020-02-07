Reduced power mode

New user to the forum looking for some advice. My son has an 06 base; it's his first car and he has had it for 6 years. Mechanically, it has been bullet proof, no major issues, just normal stuff, water pump, alternator, battery....it has been good to us. Here's the issue....nasty weather in Ohio leads to slushy roads in the winter. When this occurs, usually when he's on the highway, the check engine light comes on and it'll go into reduced power. Get it home, park it overnight, then it'll run fine. Has happened half a dozen times in the past year and a half. I cut a piece of heavy rubber and fit it in under where the air box is to cover all the holes in the metal stamping, thinking it was an excessive moisture issue around the air intake, sealed up around the fender well and inner wheel shroud, but it's still happening. Don't wanna just start replacing sensors...any advice would be appreciated mustang world?