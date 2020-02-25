Replacement break pads for 17 PP

Anyone else having a hard time finding the correct brembo pads for sale? The dealer has them of course, for the price of a kidney or two. But google has been less than helpful, though everyone seems to have a competing brand that will fit.



I’m about to take a road trip across country and I wanted replace the pads/resurface the rotors first. Hoping it will get rid of that infernal break shriek.



I suppose failing to find the correct brembo pads I’d take recommendations for other high quality pads.