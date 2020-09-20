Return style fuel pressure regulator o-rings

As the title states, I am searching for the o-rings for the return style fuel pressure regulator. See pictures.



Autozone and the like don't have anything specific, and the generic kits don't have anything close to the correct sizes.



Only way at this point I can see getting new ones is to buy a new fuel pressure regulator.



Problem is, I bought a new Aeromotive adjustable regulator last spring. Didn't come with o rings. So, I re used the ones on the old regulator. They leak like crazy.

Due to other things, I sidelined the project for a year.



Coming back to it, I can't find anything.

Lots of talk about others having leaks due to re using old o rings. But all threads are 10 years old, and not one mentions what to buy or where to buy it.





It's a 1998 explorer engine in a 2002 Ranger. But, the return style fuel rails are the same as the explorers, as are the regulators. I am here because I figure way more people have been into upgrading their mustangs than people on explorer forums.