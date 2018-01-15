Rockauto Now Offers Batteries!

RockAuto Now Offers Batteries!

If you drive a 30+ year old car, waiting to replace the battery until it is eight years old and can barely spin the starter risks leaving you stranded. With a modern vehicle, a dying battery also may accelerate wear on an electrical/charging system that is already working overtime to cope with numerous computers, multiple fuel injectors per cylinder, entertainment systems, heated seats, electric power steering and/or other electronics. Do you really want that kind stranger to jump-start your computer-laden 2013 Dodge Durango with her trusty 1980 Ford Bronco? Replacing the battery should be routine preventative maintenance instead of exciting crisis management.

RockAuto now offers ACDelco, Deka, Exide and Motorcraft AGM (Absorbed Glass Mat) batteries! 4X4 enthusiasts and racing teams have long relied on AGM batteries to withstand extreme vibrations off-road and on the track. AGM batteries are now an affordable, dependable, durable and safer battery for daily-drivers as well. A leaking traditional flooded lead-acid battery could always cause damage under the hood. Many newer cars have the battery mounted in the trunk (boot) or interior where leaks can create a whole new set of problems.

Lasting up to twice as long as a comparable flooded lead-acid battery, you can be assured you will get great value from your AGM battery - especially at RockAuto's reliably low prices!

To see the Battery options we have for your specific vehicle, go to the RockAuto catalog and click on the "Electrical" category. Order a replacement AGM battery today and avoid getting stranded out in the cold. (AGM batteries are extremely heat tolerant as well!)
1-4-18Batteries.jpg
 

Ironically, I do not see any batteries available for an '88 Mustang. I assume this is being progressively rolled out over time to an increasing number of vehicles options?
 
It does seem to be hit-or-miss right now. I just checked as well; there's no "Battery" sub-category available for my 2003 Mustang, but there are some batteries available for my 2003 Explorer and my girlfriend's 2010 Equinox.

Pricing of the batteries seems to be on-par with the brick & mortar establishments locally...shipping isn't as bad as I thought either; it was showing as $10.99 for 1-2 day shipping for a battery to my zip code.
 
Yup, I just checked a few other vehicles. Pricing is on-par and shipping was $15. Assuming I don't have a dead vehicle in the driveway, i'll take that to sit on my butt and let someone bring the battery to me.
 
All the 10 yr old batteries your car will ever need, ROCK AUTO!

I wasn't able to find a lot of reviews on batteries purchased from Rock Auto online with the exception of a couple who said it was fine. Not sure if they checked their manufacturing dates on them before install.

The old saying goes, you get what you pay for....and I'm paying for it now in time and hassle. I purchased an AC Delco AGM battery from Rock Auto, received shipment, looked up the date code and discovered the battery is nearly 10 years old. I came across a post from someone faulting AC Delco's dating system because people could be selling 10 year old batteries as new batteries (only on digit for the year code). Thought that would be some pretty shady business practice if you were carrying 10 year old batteries and selling them as new with a 36 month warranty that expired 7 years ago. Never would've believed it happened to me...twice.


First time, I emailed Rock Auto they were prompt in their response in attempting to correct the situation. They wanted the 10 year old battery back...hmmmmmm???? Maybe to recycle, maybe to restock. Received the replacement that's older than the first one! (after the special notes for internals to discard old inventory and make sure it's a new battery). Rock Auto will now be also handling this other issue "internally." What they won't be handling is any resolution besides, send back the second almost 10 year old battery and replace the order online. By this time we might be into March which is when these batteries will appear to be manufactured new, when in fact they just had their 10th birthday. Beware of Rock Auto's batteries and anything else that has a shelf life.
 
All worth it if it's a NOS Motorcraft battery. :D
 
