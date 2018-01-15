Rockauto Now Offers Batteries!

All the 10 yr old batteries your car will ever need, ROCK AUTO!



I wasn't able to find a lot of reviews on batteries purchased from Rock Auto online with the exception of a couple who said it was fine. Not sure if they checked their manufacturing dates on them before install.



The old saying goes, you get what you pay for....and I'm paying for it now in time and hassle. I purchased an AC Delco AGM battery from Rock Auto, received shipment, looked up the date code and discovered the battery is nearly 10 years old. I came across a post from someone faulting AC Delco's dating system because people could be selling 10 year old batteries as new batteries (only on digit for the year code). Thought that would be some pretty shady business practice if you were carrying 10 year old batteries and selling them as new with a 36 month warranty that expired 7 years ago. Never would've believed it happened to me...twice.





First time, I emailed Rock Auto they were prompt in their response in attempting to correct the situation. They wanted the 10 year old battery back...hmmmmmm???? Maybe to recycle, maybe to restock. Received the replacement that's older than the first one! (after the special notes for internals to discard old inventory and make sure it's a new battery). Rock Auto will now be also handling this other issue "internally." What they won't be handling is any resolution besides, send back the second almost 10 year old battery and replace the order online. By this time we might be into March which is when these batteries will appear to be manufactured new, when in fact they just had their 10th birthday. Beware of Rock Auto's batteries and anything else that has a shelf life.