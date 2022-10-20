Hello all:Just wanted to post an infomercial type post regarding the etrociousness of how Scott Bowers the president of Ron Francis and The Detail Zone butchers their wiring harnesses and calls it high quality..Beware of Ron Francis's Detail Zone line of Ford wiring harnesses...They aren't what they're supposed to be and if you're at wits ends with your mechanic or your own wits end chasing gremlins it's not the mechanic ;- with 85% not even being from non-ford sensors/etc or even your fault...;- its Scott Bowers fault due to being deficient in wiring skills/quality harnesses and that Ford wiring harness you bought from him that I exposed here for all to see and witness for themselves kinda says it all.....!!First off from day 1 in the ordering phase I had nothing but nitemares when dealing with Scott Bowers of RF and DTZ but Im not gonna get into that..What Im going to get into is how Scott Bowers of RF and DTZ designed his Ford harnesses and its evident in every pdf for every harness made....First off look at this Schematic made by TMoss ...Although it has minor errors the schematic is one of the best to go by for the years posted on it..If you look at circuits #37/57 which are 12v voltage reference wires not power wires;-youll see everything that is on that 12v reference circuit on #37/57...Theres quite alot and notice how all are tapped off of 1 single wire and branches off near the ECU....This is for a specific reason for the computer to operate correctly...Next notice where the power for the 02 sensors are coming from on the schematic....Its on a different circuit apart from #37/57 isnt it?On pin #4 the IDM circuit Ford put a 22k ohm resistor roughly 6" from the ECU connector...Scott Bowers didnt put this resistor and on the IDM circuit without that 22kohm resistor the circuit is getting full unfiltered power and thats bad.Next thing youll notice is how many seperate grounding points the ECU/fuel injection harness has..It has 4 seperate grounding points actually 5 if you seperate the 02 sensor grounds..If you see pin #49 and #20 those grounds are highly specific...Pin #49 controls the HEGO circuit by being a pulse regulated ground.Pin #20 is the case ground and it also is the ground for the TFI /coil circuit shielding.Pins #40 and #60 are called clean ECU grounds and are used to keep the sensors on the same base ground level....Dirty O2 sensor grounds can't be grounded into a clean ECU ground circuit!If you look at the harness wiring directions from Ron Francis/The Detail Zone theres only 1 ground! Thats wrong as Ive already pointed out...So when Scott Bowers melded all of the grounds together he made the ECU very suceptable to High amounts of RF interferrence and voltage spikes too as none of the relays he uses are diode suppressed to control flyback and gives no protection to the TFI shielding too...The way he grounded the Ford EEC-IV system is all wrong and shows how deficient Scott Bowers knowledge of the Ford EEC systems really is.Not all grounds are created equal in the EEC-IV system Scott Bowers!!,,,If they were there would all be 1 ground wire in our cars from the factory;-wouldnt it?Heres how Scott Bowers took the dedicated #37/57 12v reference circuit and chopping it up into 3 different relay circuits [A,C&D]and also melding the dirty 02 heater power wires with the Mass Airflow Meter at relay A..This is all wrong and added alot of r/f intereffernce using all those general purpose non-diode protected relays.... My battery read 12.5 volts and the 12v wire going to the MAF was reading 11.73 volts with the fuse and the noisy relay and 12.47volts lightly tapping on the relay after being energized a full 45 mins straight.....Lots will say to the voltage difference ;-"so what its close enough";-But the ECU doesnt see it that way with everything else reading proper voltage ..........LOLHeres what Scott Bowers HIGH Quality circuits look like in person. Scott Bowers put fuses with very light and very loose & awefully gripping terminals coupled to very crappy quality relay terminal blocks with crimps that look like they were done by Helen Keller herself!. Crimps like that won't last 5 years on a daily driver that sees a full 4 seasons!!This is what proper wire terminal crimps looks like below...Notice how the lowest part of the terminals are crimped to the protective covering for strength and support..Now look at the picture I posted above the proper crimp picture also the same one below ...Scott Bowers crimps dont look anything like the examples I posted;-do they?I hope Scott Bowers sees this post because he needs to give everyone who purchased his Mickey Mouse Ford harnesses a refund and an apology.....Notice the yellow wire piece attached to a red wire after the fuse block thats circled in highlighter in the picture below..That yellow wire is the "Keep Alive Memory" [KAM] wire placed into the harness wired in after a fuse..KAM wires are supposed to come directly from the battery and contains a "FUSEABLE LINK"..Not a Fuse!Everytime I used to hit a bump in the highway or go over train tracks the fuse at that circuit glitched causing havoc with my ECU!The yellow Keep Alive Memory [KAM] wire should of been attached to the 12ga Red battery wire before the fuse block if anything!After fixing the wrongs created by Scott Bowers my harness now works as its supposed to but for the money and what you get initially the harness isnt worth not even 1/3 the asking price and the quality in the crimps show why..........