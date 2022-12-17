Proof that Ron Francis wiring horrible

S

Sean Canney

Member
Mar 12, 2022
56
1
8
Ok I have been fighting a nightmare for two years. Ron Francis wiring Cobra 75 . It is very near impossible to screw up the maf wiring. They have the wires completely backwards. I am not happy other than this POS is no longer a part of my car. I bought a used Ford in great condition and I checked all the circuits. All were fine I recovered it and am putting the new reworked ford I now. You can't plug your clip in but one way. So I busted you Scott Bowers! Arrogant, can't be wrong cause you wire them yourself ! You need to find something to do for Yugo.
 

