Foxbody 5.4 4V Build Thread

Hey everyone, this is going to be my build thread that anyone can reference in the future because I know this swap is scarcely documented. If anyone has any questions go ahead and ask away I've basically planned this build for a few months.



A little about the foxbody (1984 Ford Mustang GT Hatchback with a 1985 bumper conversion), I've had the car since October 2018, I was just having a bit of fun with the old engine and trans. It finally started giving me problems so I took the opportunity to start this swap. It's going to be a street/strip build



Here are the parts that will be going into the build

Tremec T56 built by Art's Transmissions in Glendora, 5.4 DOHC Engine from a 2001 Lincoln Navigator, Maximum Motorsports K-Member, Control Arms, Team-Z Coilover Kit, Ron Francis Wiring Kit for Accessory wiring, Ron Francis Wiring Telorvek 4.6/5.4 Wiring Harness, Precision PT88 Turbo, Race Star Industries Wheels, SN95 Dash Conversion, 4.10 Rear End Gears, and battery relocated to trunk.



The pictures I'm attaching are how the Foxbody is currently sitting from the interior. I'm putting all the wires in split sleeving loom that'll end up looking a lot nicer than stock wiring which is why I chose to completely replace all wiring in the car. I wanted to wire tuck the car and be able to make it all look nice.



Long post for my first one, (not sure if this is even the right place to post it), but ill try to be picture heavy and answer as many questions as I can to help!

I'll post a few pictures of my Foxbody in a later post.