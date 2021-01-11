87 to 89 Foxbodys are notorious for having little issues.. But lets Create a Thread on Little Known Little Issues for 1987 to 1989 Foxbody Mustangs...

1. The Spout Connector....

The Spout Connector, located near the Distributor and TFI Module, is like a Vaccum Advance.. In order to Set your Timing correctly while the engine is running, you MUST have that Spout Connector out.. Be sure to plug it in when your done..



2. 140 Mph Guage Swap...

If you have a 1987 to 1989 Foxbody and you like to use a 1990 to 1991 140 Mph Guage Cluster.. Better Do some research.. Yes it will Hook up to connectors, your Speedometer and Rpms will read Correctly, but your Gas Hand will say its Full, Temp Hand wont move and Oil Pressure will read Irradic.. You'll have to either make only the Speedometer Gauge work or Repin the Connector Correectly..



3.Fuse #8...

To My knowledge if you want an Aftermarket Radio to work you better check your O2 Sensor Wires, your Middle Console Wires, and your ground Wires plus Ignition Switch Grey and Yellow I believe Wires.. You are Sure to Randomly Pop this Fuse #8 several Times...



4. TPS, Idle Air, Base Idle Reset, Timing, and Idle Screw...

If you have played with your Idle Screw you better do this check list.. First make sure Timing is 10 BTDC to 14 BTDC then unplug your Idle Air Control.. then turn your Idle Screw to where it barely runs.. Plug it back in and check your TPS with key on engine off and Make sure it is between .90 to .99 and do a Wide Open Throttle and make sure it dont go over 5 volts.. if so look into this further.. also usually TPS and Idle Air Control go bad.. usually its Vaccum Leaks...



5. Everything..

These are 30 year old cheap v8 rwd cars.. Most of them (In my opinion 51%) have been modified and more Dogged Out... alot have Different motors.. Missing Vital Parts.. or even Rigged up in a way that baffles the top Foxbody Experts.. and before you buy your first one.. Be sure you have a Socket Set, A Book or lots of Diagrams, Timing Light, Multimeter, and Alan Wrenches.. Youll need them..



These are the only 5 things I can think of.. plus Post More Little Known Little Things Below and Correct me on any Mistakes please...