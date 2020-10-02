Electrical RY330K relay wiring schematic

i bought a few RY330K relays for my electric fan set up and they have all black wires so now im left trying to track down the schematic and it seems impossible. has anyone figured out the wiring schematic for these relays? thanks
 

