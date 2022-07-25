Sct livewire ts tuner

Adizzle843

Adizzle843

Active Member
Mar 22, 2020
77
28
28
38
South Carolina
I bought a sct live wire ts+ to put a tune on my 1996 gt. I am going to get a dyno tune after the engine build break in and I put the supercharger on. I was trying to use an off the shelf act tune until then.
When I tune it, it idles high, like 2500 rpm and then it won’t idle and dies.
When I return it to stock, it idles like it should.
It’s a full rebuild with just idle time on it.
I did put tfs stage 2 cams in it, also lt headers and off-road h pipe and a cai. Also, it’s a PI engine from a 2003 mustang.
At first it smelled like it was running rich, but now it doesn’t.
Any ideas? I’m thinking I’ll just leave it stock until it’s time for the dyno.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Adizzle843
4.6L looking for a tuner? I think?
Replies
3
Views
204
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Adizzle843
Adizzle843
F
1993 Cobra flooding
Replies
14
Views
489
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
F
Electrical Drained battery and check engine light.
Replies
2
Views
117
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
P
4 Hole Bosch Injectors max HP and Tune -4.6 PI
Replies
0
Views
41
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Png1978
P
5ltr7up
Bolt on exhaust system with factory manifolds and cats.
Replies
1
Views
346
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
Top Bottom