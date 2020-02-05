Sct x4 tuner questions

Ajb98stanggg
Hi I have a 98 mustang gt with a 03 gt engine in it runs great but I'm trying to get the most out of my tuner while also understanding what a couple of the readings mean. Currently running a 93 Oct tune, long tube headers, magnaflow mufflers and offroad x pipe. Also have a CAI, 3.73 posi trac. On the tune I have my WOT fuel adjustment to +8 percent and advanced timing by 2 degrees all the way through. Car runs great but after I advanced the timing my load reading shot up to .18 at idle when before it was .09 at idle or .10
Should I be worried about anything? No pinging or knocking but i also can't see my AFR with the sct x4 which i think is weird. Anyways any insight or info you guys have would be appreciated thank you all in advanced. If u guys need any more info feel free to ask....
