Years ago I purchased the TMI 03 Cobra Kit for my seats. I've had them in my car for a few years but I'm considering going back to the stock style black seats. My fox came equipped with all black interior and wish I would have stayed with black seats instead of the two tone. So now I'm looking at maybe putting mine up for sale and buying some of the repo ones that LMR sells. Would have to find a black back seat though. What do you fellas think?