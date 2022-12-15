Not sure if this is the right place to post this? I got the new Series 8 iWatch and have my Series 6 up for sale. This watch is both cellular and WiFi capable and comes with a screen protector, the wrist band (size 8), charger and the box with all the paperwork. The cellular added $10 a month to my bill which for me is great as I can leave my phone at the house on walks / runs and it saved my butt a couple of times when I literally just left my phone at the house. The cellular does not have to be used so you can just use the WiFi and blue tooth to your iPhone to utilize the watch. Asking price is $300 firm (this is less than half of what I paid for it new about 18 months ago). Watch is in the Tulsa, OK metro, buyer pays shipping and I will cover the insurance.