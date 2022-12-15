For Sale Series 6 Apple Watch with Screen Protector - $300

AeroCoupe

AeroCoupe

Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
345
113
63
Not sure if this is the right place to post this? I got the new Series 8 iWatch and have my Series 6 up for sale. This watch is both cellular and WiFi capable and comes with a screen protector, the wrist band (size 8), charger and the box with all the paperwork. The cellular added $10 a month to my bill which for me is great as I can leave my phone at the house on walks / runs and it saved my butt a couple of times when I literally just left my phone at the house. The cellular does not have to be used so you can just use the WiFi and blue tooth to your iPhone to utilize the watch. Asking price is $300 firm (this is less than half of what I paid for it new about 18 months ago). Watch is in the Tulsa, OK metro, buyer pays shipping and I will cover the insurance.

53FBE57D-7F6B-4E77-9F47-01D9BD30776E.jpg


AD9D8CC3-DDF7-44B0-A26D-FB996B626435.jpg


54D92F50-40D4-4F29-992C-365F004E25F1.jpg


D297C61C-9B41-4C6C-8368-86F8ACEBB2C4.jpg


FD5BCBB5-2D7B-4C63-A9CA-01F55A0E130B.jpg


942B0A8E-7609-4DBD-AB0F-D1FB2CEDDE4F.jpg


543480EC-C825-440C-A92C-79E9B893CCF1.jpg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CarMichael Angelo
The rematch (Or how I learned about nitrous....The hard way) only 1 left!
Replies
11
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
8
  • Locked
FS: 1993 LX 5.0 347 stroker reef blue/black int.
Replies
36
Views
15K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
87nitemare
8
2003snake
  • Locked
03/04 Cobra Part out Black & Torch Red
Replies
196
Views
34K
Interior Exterior Parts
prudy
P
mixedbreed02gt
Integrating a head unit into your Mach 460 Sound System (2001 - 2004)
Replies
1
Views
18K
Mustang Sound & Shine All
mixedbreed02gt
mixedbreed02gt
M
restoration humour
Replies
3
Views
751
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu