Setting Base Idle

There are several methods for setting the idle. I do it as MustangLX-5.0 noted however. Mods and the state of tune can dictate which methods work.



Do be sure the engine is fully hot and all accessories are turned off before you set the idle.





As said, don't sweat the TPS. If it's out of range, it will log a code. If you really wanna check it, just make sure it's in the ~0.60 - 1.20 V range (KOEO). If outside that at idle (or KOEO), it should generate a code.



For the KAM, just disconnect the battery and turn on the headlights for 30 seconds. That'll discharge the capacitors. Turn off lights off and reconnect the battery.



I would mark the adjusters and take notes of all changes you make. That way you can get it back to how it was if you need to. Sometimes people end up out in left field because they change the timing, idle setting, get or fix a vacuum leak, have a dirty IAC, etc etc. Logging all changes is a good idea.



Do you have a decent cold idle (at or over 1K RPM initially)? Does the idle kick up a little when you turn on the AC? If no to both, the IAC is likely not doing too hot. You could try to clean your old one (always assume if you clean it, it will crap out though. Sometimes they get worse after a cleaning).



I use WD-40 and then electrical contact cleaner to clean them. They can get pretty coked up inside. Let it marinate with the WD or cleaner for awhile, rinse and repeat. A cotton swab can help remove sludge.



Good luck.