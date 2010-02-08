Setting Base Idle

Slo5Oh89
Member
-
- Oct 8, 2009
-
- 216
-
- 1
-
- 17
I am having IAC problems so I am going to set the Base Idle. I had a few questions. Also get a Code 12 with KOER. Im sure the idle have never been touched since it came out of the factroy I am the 2nd owner and he was not one to touch anything under the hood still had Air Sliencer! Its a '89 with 68K 5-Speed. CIA, MSD 6A, only things done to engine. Throttle body has been off for cleaning already. This is not a new issue just wont go away. I am close to buying Ford Replacement IAC, I was cheap and got a aftermarket one and it wont work upside down.
1. Do I set it at all with the IAC unplugged as it dies the second it is unplugged? I see where it said to do that on the Surging Idle Check List. And how do I do that have someone in the car with foot on gas when I unplug it?
Or do I set it with it plugged in?
2. What voltage should the TPS and IAC valve be for proper operation? And to set the TPS just turn the screws?
3. Do I need to clear the KAM? And how?
Thanks for all the advice guys this message board is great.
1. Do I set it at all with the IAC unplugged as it dies the second it is unplugged? I see where it said to do that on the Surging Idle Check List. And how do I do that have someone in the car with foot on gas when I unplug it?
Or do I set it with it plugged in?
2. What voltage should the TPS and IAC valve be for proper operation? And to set the TPS just turn the screws?
3. Do I need to clear the KAM? And how?
Thanks for all the advice guys this message board is great.