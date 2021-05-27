Hi guys, quick question regarding the hardware for my bellhousing... What length and type of hardware do I need to attach my bellhousing? I ordered the hardware from LMR and I didn't consider the original bellhousing was probably aluminum and an inch think. I was about to bolt it on and drop in the engine but now I'm back to searching for stuff. A little back story- I bought the car ('88 GT) with no engine or trans, then bought a longblock and took a couple year hiatus from the project, now I'm back to it. Thanks in advance for your help, my time is so limited. Here's a picture.