Drivetrain Should I change fluid in G Force T-5 after initial 500-1000 miles?

Only had trans in car for about 400 miles, I’ve noticed some of what I’ve heard as far as being hard to down shift, hard to shift into 1st at a stop but I’ve not experienced any of that once I got what I hope is correct preload on clutch… with the cable too loose it won’t shift, almost has to be what I consider too tight to shift well but pedal actuation is in sweet spot of travel for me so that’s good I think.
I’m running the appropriate 1.7 qts of gf2000 gear oil/ 1 qt of Mobil 1 synthetic… my question is should a replace the fluid after a short “wear in” period??
I haven’t phoned G Force but paperwork only stresses the importance of using their gear oil because of softer alloy material. Doesn’t mention anything of a “break in fluid change”

Thanks guys, sorry such a long read fir a simple question
 

PS I bought gear set and had it professionally installed in a GF case so everything is new and tight but in spec
 
