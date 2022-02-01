Only had trans in car for about 400 miles, I’ve noticed some of what I’ve heard as far as being hard to down shift, hard to shift into 1st at a stop but I’ve not experienced any of that once I got what I hope is correct preload on clutch… with the cable too loose it won’t shift, almost has to be what I consider too tight to shift well but pedal actuation is in sweet spot of travel for me so that’s good I think.

I’m running the appropriate 1.7 qts of gf2000 gear oil/ 1 qt of Mobil 1 synthetic… my question is should a replace the fluid after a short “wear in” period??

I haven’t phoned G Force but paperwork only stresses the importance of using their gear oil because of softer alloy material. Doesn’t mention anything of a “break in fluid change”



Thanks guys, sorry such a long read fir a simple question