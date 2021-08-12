Sigh... Overheating with AC on, bad CCRM?

This is on my 96 GT vert. I purchased this car super bowl Sunday 2015 from a local tow yard. Car was low mileage but wrecked as it went thru a fence supposedly. Wife drove the car with no real issues for the first couple months after purchase. First real hot day, the wife used the AC and the car overheated. I got it home and looked at it and it appeared that the compressor was seizing intermittently so I told the wife not to use the AC anymore. Unfortunately times were tough back then so it was not till last year that I finally changed the AC compressor. While I was at it, I changed the accumulator, low pressure sensor, and the orifice tube/line. I pulled a good vacuum and charged it. The charge only lasted about a week because the shrader valve from the high pressure side started leaking. I took the dust cap off and it shot straight up. Anyway, I just let it go for the rest of the season. Fast forward to the beginning of this summer, the heater core started leaking. That whole project had major scope creep and fixed the AC again amongst a bunch of other things..



First drive of the day, the AC works perfect and the car does not overheat. If you are running errands, get out for 20-30 min and get back into the car to go to your next destination, the AC does not work and the car overheats. If you let it cool totally down, like let it sit overnight, it works fine again for the first drive. I will add you can tell when it starts wigging out because the car tends to surge or lurch forward kinda hard because it seems like something is putting quite a load on the motor. This is a different surge like when the low pressure switch goes out. It is about twice as hard. Turning off the AC, the surging stops and engine temp goes back down to the R on normal and stays there no matter how hot it is outside. I am thinking that the compressor was an intermittent problem and this issue is what caused the car to overheat 6 years ago on the wife.



Does this sound like a bad CCRM? Any help or advice would be appreciated.