SN95 gears

Marks Mustang Garage

Marks Mustang Garage

New Member
Aug 19, 2018
5
0
1
66
Rockhampton, Australia
I ordered a new set of 3:55 gears for the SN95 GT. Listed part number was M-4209-88355. when they arrived the new set was much larger and wont fit. Can anyone tell me what I have. To my knowledge the rear axle is original and other 8.8 parts I have bought fit. Got another set coming but not so sure they are correct.

M-4209-88355​

 

Attachments

  • 162194584_474841397261799_3301072142240305611_n.jpg
    162194584_474841397261799_3301072142240305611_n.jpg
    8 KB · Views: 2
  • 163588348_465838334559547_9041773117442125218_n.jpg
    163588348_465838334559547_9041773117442125218_n.jpg
    14 KB · Views: 2
  • 163624634_469087287775389_69493571085273815_n.jpg
    163624634_469087287775389_69493571085273815_n.jpg
    9.2 KB · Views: 3
  • 163633004_437536534210308_4876156834326041897_n.jpg
    163633004_437536534210308_4876156834326041897_n.jpg
    8 KB · Views: 6
  • 163715024_712265719451694_394226455480726250_n.jpg
    163715024_712265719451694_394226455480726250_n.jpg
    9.1 KB · Views: 5
  • 163722921_193127608950833_2624532632102293753_n.jpg
    163722921_193127608950833_2624532632102293753_n.jpg
    11.9 KB · Views: 5
  • 163740448_256529012834607_4903352905806402471_n.jpg
    163740448_256529012834607_4903352905806402471_n.jpg
    10 KB · Views: 4
  • 163765707_145922077418653_4985888976088018847_n.jpg
    163765707_145922077418653_4985888976088018847_n.jpg
    9.7 KB · Views: 3
  • 163909243_805110180094063_3696708018711033722_n.jpg
    163909243_805110180094063_3696708018711033722_n.jpg
    6.6 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Red50Fox
88 Mustang GT 5 lug / disc conversion (almost done!) parking brake question
Replies
10
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Red50Fox
Red50Fox
Steel1
SOLD 1993 Mustang GT reef blue 2 tone , 393w , 70k original miles.
Replies
2
Views
228
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Steel1
Steel1
R
Instrument swap
Replies
0
Views
157
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Reckless_b
R
revhead347
Drivetrain 33 spline SN axle with ABS and parking brake build
Replies
2
Views
867
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
I
Need a little help with pushrod length please
Replies
3
Views
325
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
ian8950
I
Top Bottom