SN95 gears

I ordered a new set of 3:55 gears for the SN95 GT. Listed part number was M-4209-88355. when they arrived the new set was much larger and wont fit. Can anyone tell me what I have. To my knowledge the rear axle is original and other 8.8 parts I have bought fit. Got another set coming but not so sure they are correct.
