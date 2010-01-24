So, you CAN calibrate a stock Fox tach to be accurate

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,637
10,809
224
Massachusetts
Apparently Ford did allow for adjustibility of the stock Tach. They just either didn't do it well, or chose to leave it off in the upper RPM's.


On the backside of the tach, there are pots that allow you to adjust. 87-88 have 1 pot, while 89+ have two pots....high range and low range.

Basically you need a frequency generator that can generate in the 33.3hz to 466.6hz frequency range. Many people do not have this peice of equipment, but some in technical feilds may.

If you have it, you can generate a signal and then use the pots to adjust your tach. You can actually get it accurate enough where there is no need for an autometer tach.

Guess i'll start tracking down an 89+ tach (greater adjustability) and find the equipment needed to calibrate it and swap it in! I HATE the 5" autometer tachs, and have a small shift light i want to hide in a vent...but an accurate tach would be nice.


There is a good thread on this on corral.net if you want to look for it. I can't really link it, but the info is too good to not pass on to some here. :shrug:
 

giddyup306

giddyup306

Founding Member
Oct 22, 2002
3,041
1
59
36
That's pretty interesting. Too bad I tossed out my stock gauge cluster a few years ago. Oh well I like my Auto Meter tach up higher (makes it easier to see out the window).
 
stang&2Birds

stang&2Birds

Founding Member
May 4, 2000
2,091
4
58
New England. :-) CT/MA
www.veryuseful.com
Mustang5L5 said:
There is a good thread on this on corral.net if you want to look for it. I can't really link it, but the info is too good to not pass on to some here. :shrug:
People can check out the results from the following Google Search:
How accurate is your stock fox tach - Google Search

The corral thread should be among the first selections.

I'll suggest that the nch software is a good option for most people to generate test signals:
Tone Generator Software - Audio Test Tone Generator Download
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,637
10,809
224
Massachusetts
Bump...because this is good to know. Got a shift light, but would be nice if my tach was accurate at 5500 RPM
 
R

RatStang

New Member
Feb 11, 2010
544
0
0
The information for calibrating these would be a sweet addition to the technical thread index!
 
NIKwoaC

NIKwoaC

中國製造
10 Year Member
Oct 31, 2006
5,500
911
214
Chengdu Province
I was actually surprised to find that mine is within 100 RPM or so, even at 5500 RPM. I know some people's can be damn near 1K off at high RPM.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,637
10,809
224
Massachusetts
Mine is way off. Shift light set at 5400 RPM...stock tach reads up near 7K.

Need to see if we have a frequency generator @ work before I go pulling my tach out to try this.

From info i've gathered on the net, the 89+ tach features a high and low rpm adjustment. The pre-89 tach only has one adjustment...so you can either set it to be accurate low, or accurate high.
 
NIKwoaC

NIKwoaC

中國製造
10 Year Member
Oct 31, 2006
5,500
911
214
Chengdu Province
SO I was following some links on that google search, and I stumbled across a post where someone said that the 79-86 tachs are more accurate than the later tachs. Is there any truth in this? I've never heard anything like this.
 
jrichker

jrichker

StangNet's favorite TOOL
SN Certified Technician
Mar 10, 2000
27,339
2,678
234
74
Dublin GA
lowendmac.com
I have a Hickok frequency counter, Hickok function generator (sine, square & triangle wave) & Tektronics 5400 series oscilloscope.

Setting in my garage is a full 89 5.0 Mustang instrument cluster pulled from my 89 GT that got totaled by a hit and run driver.

I have stuff to work with and stuff to work on. If you would be so kind to send me the diagram & tech notes, I will be all set :D
 
Chuckman

Chuckman

GTFO you fat, heavy bastard
15 Year Member
Oct 21, 2005
1,590
969
173
st. louis, mo
sounds like you're thinking its a state-to-state difference, its not. Florida5.0 is an aftermarket company, they make abs gauge housings and stuff them with autometer gauges. see Florida 5.0
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,637
10,809
224
Massachusetts
I was considering it...but until we get some positive feedback on how to perform this, I don't think i can.

A post with some links and a "here, figure it out" from me really isn't tech.

But if anyone has the equipment to do this, I'd like tom hear it so we can put something together for future reference
 
Maryland Stang

Maryland Stang

Active Member
Aug 21, 2002
1,656
27
39
62
Greenville, NC
Here is the info borrowed from 89ragtopgt at corral.net. All credit goes to that person...

89ragtopgt said:
Here are the numbers for those of you who want to check your own tach for a V8. V6 and 4 cylinder will be different by a percentage because of the number of cylinders.

Just connect power(12V) and ground to back of tach, they are marked. Attach a frequency generator to the signal input, it is marked as well (sig)
then gererate the frequencys below and the tach shoud read that rpm. i used a scope to check the output of the generator to make sure it was the same.
The chip that controls the meter is a LM1819 Air-Core Meter Driver. You can download the data sheet and by a resistor /cap R/C CCT change you can make it adapt to a 6 or 4 cylinder motor as well

data sheet here:
http://www.ortodoxism.ro/datasheets/...r/DS005263.PDF

RPM Frequency(~Hz)

500 33.3
1000 66.6
1500 99.9
2000 133.3
2500 166.6
3000 200.0
3500 233.3
4000 266.6
4500 299.6
5000 333.3
5500 366.3
6000 400.0
6500 433.3
7000 466.6
you can play with the 2 pot's to tune it up. One will adjust the low end at 1000rpm(small adjustment) and the other the high at 6000 or 7000rpm(large adjustment). One can find a good balance so it is much more accurate. I bet over 15 years the calibration just goes out.
Apparently you can use tone generation software that you can download onto your PC or laptop. Install the software and use a 1/8" plug on your sound output connected to wires that are connected to the
signal input on the back of the tach.
 
