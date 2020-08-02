Sold a Procharger.....bought another one

OK so I've been running an F1A procharger for a while now. It has served me well. My car has made just shy of 4-digits on the dyno. Now Im looking to streamline the powerband for optimal performance. The car has INCREDIBLE low-end due to the high compression, gears, and a few other tricks. Im running a short-runner intake (high RPM favorite), custom cams with upgraded valvetrain to rev to around 8K.



So.....my low end is pretty damn strong so I want to focus on the high end. This is where the procharger is the best place to improve. I sold the F1A and bought an F1A-94. The F1A94 looses a lot down low but SCREAMS up top. It flows more CFM up top than any other F1 blower. With the cams/intake/compression this thing should rocket when pushed to around 8K