SOLD SOLD SOLD SOLD Kalamazoo Michigan-2014 Getrag MT82 6 speed manual transmission 10K miles WANT THIS GONE NEW PRICE $500 FIRM

Located in Kalamazoo Michigan and will drive 100 miles to meet. If you want shipped, it's at your expense.

2014 Mustang 3.7L V6 Getrag MT82 6 speed manual transmission with 10K miles on it. Perfect condition and is ready to go.

I only have this one photo of it while still in the car but if you PM me, I'll take several more and send. Does not include shifter but has all OE bracketry on back of transmission.

I do also have single mass lightweight aluminum flywheel/clutch setup for 3.7L V6 with necessary parts to replace dual mass flywheel I'll be posting as separate For Sale post soon. If you're interested in this, please PM me and I'll send photos and pricing.

$500 FIRM
Guys (and ladies if there are any looking), this is OBO. If you need it, please don't be afraid to make an offer. I'm moving and I'll work with you to get it out of my garage. It's in pristine condition outside and inside with fresh Ford gear oil.
 
