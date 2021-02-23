Hi guys... Long time absent member here. A lot of life changes this past year has led me back to working on my son's old 92 GT hatch. I stopped about 6 years ago while having multiple back surgeries. I am picking back up on the wiring. I have most of it wrapped up but still a few things to figure out.

First, a plug under the center console. It is a flat, gray, 3 prong plug. It has wires: Lt blue/red stripe, 2 black, Lt blue/white stripe. I can't be sure where/ what this plug is used for. Something to the lighter maybe? I have the square power mirror switch plug taken care of.



Second, a plug behind the dash/radio area. There are the 2 fuse boxes...one black and one gray back there, and then there is this long, fairly flat , gray, 2-prong plug coming out of the same harness. It has wires: 2 red/lt green stripe wires on one blade and 2 solid green wires on the other blade. I can't find any matching plug for it. The previous owner (kid) had destroyed the wiring with alarms and sound system crud, so I have been chasing this for years. Almost there! He wrote letters on this plug but not sure what they are. They appear to be something like "BRK" or "clock" Something written on 3 sides of the plug...all look slightly different and smeared a bit.



Hope someone might be able to help out here. I have the car just about completely stripped and would like to finish up the wiring.

Thanks so much,

Ken