Hey guys,

I’m new to the forums along with the mustang scene. I recently bought a notch which I believe has an SN95 block. Car has AFR heads, I honestly don’t know much on what’s in the motor. I’m looking to add power steering back on to the car. From what I know, the car is running just an Alt, Crank and Water pump pulley. Also, I believe the car is running a standard rotation water pump. Is it possible to run PS or add it back on with running a standard rotation wp? Or will I need to convert back to reverse rotation? I know March performance sells a pulley and bracket kit to run a dual belt from the crank pulley to the ps. But, is there a cheaper way to do this?



Thanks fellas