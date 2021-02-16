Engine Standard rotation water pump w/ power steering

Hey guys,
I’m new to the forums along with the mustang scene. I recently bought a notch which I believe has an SN95 block. Car has AFR heads, I honestly don’t know much on what’s in the motor. I’m looking to add power steering back on to the car. From what I know, the car is running just an Alt, Crank and Water pump pulley. Also, I believe the car is running a standard rotation water pump. Is it possible to run PS or add it back on with running a standard rotation wp? Or will I need to convert back to reverse rotation? I know March performance sells a pulley and bracket kit to run a dual belt from the crank pulley to the ps. But, is there a cheaper way to do this?

Thanks fellas
 

As you can see in the photos, I tried to mount the power steering pump with bracket. But my pulley is too far forward and doesn’t line up with the rest of the pulley. So I’m looking for an alternative.

8F4145A8-7A44-40AB-AA16-D44EEAC08457.jpeg
A73765AB-53E9-450E-960D-DBE71B558346.jpeg
 
