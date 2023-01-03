Fuel STARTING & STUMBLING ISSUE

I need some help with my 1992 Mustang Gt 5.0L. I recently installed a new clutch, rebuilt the 5-speed, new headers & had the heads rebuilt. While the heads were off I put new o-rings & caps on the fuel injectors, installed a new timing chain, high volume oil pump, new rear main seal, plugs, cap & rotor.

Now that it’s all back together I fired it up and for some reason it has a stumble/hesitation when I stab the throttle, but if I work the throttle normally (slower than stabbing it) it doesn’t stumble. However, when shutting it off and restarting it, it doesn’t want to start unless I put the pedal to the floor. I ran the codes and I’m getting a 96 code (Fuel pump secondary circuit fault/high speed fuel pump relay open).

So correct me if I’m wrong, but having to put the gas pedal on the floor to get it to start, isn’t that a flooding issue and that’s how you get it to stop adding fuel so it will start? Would flooding cause the stumble/hesitation when I stab the throttle? If it’s flooding, did I damage a fuel injector when installing new o-rings? Or do you think it’s a fuel pump relay issue? Any ideas where to start looking?
 
