Fuel Starts W/ Fluid. Torque App Shows No Fuel Pressure at Rail. Help Please

Hello everyone, looking for help to fix my 04 GT. Appreciate all replies.

Overwinter the 04 GT in the garage. Battery died and I replaced.

Theft light flashes when key not in ignition and goes away when key turned. Shows check engine light and battery icon when key turned.

Turn key, engine turns over but no start. Add a bit of starter fluid car starts and runs for 3 or 4 minutes. Black smoke out of tailpipe that eventually clears. Then car shuts off.

Using Torque app I show no pressure at fuel rail. Pulled codes and showing P0190 , P2196, P2198.

Hoping for a little insight, will car start and run on starter fluid if theft mode is active(No theft light showing when running on fluid)?
Seems to be fuel ( Guessing fuel pump) issue if above not issue. Have never tested fuel rail pressure gauge in Torque, what reading should I be seeing?

Thank you, all help appreciated.
 

