Stumbling at 3k +

I am having some stumbling at high rpms. The car starts jerking pretty hard once it passes 3,4k.It idles well . I have rebuilt the engine it pretty much stock except for longtube headers x-pipe and a bbk cold air intake. I have replaced maf, put in a better fuel pump, fuel tank , ignition coil, wires spark plugs, 02 sensors and some other minor parts. I have recently purchased a remanufactured ecm due to the old one having some water damage, the car ran a lot better but it still stumbles not as bad but still does. I am thinking i need to tune it because I ran out of options. And how can I tune it.? I also don't have an egr i have a plug for the connector and a plate on the intake and I don't have a smog system i plugged the back of the heads during the rebuild. I live in a state that doesn't check emissions once the car is 25+ yrs
 
The distributors are known problem areas in these cars. Is the engine modified? Are you running an ignition box? What spark plugs are you using? What are they gapped to?

Check for codes, check fuel pressure and what is your timing set at?
I am running at 11 degrees and I am not pulling any codes because I just got the computer installed this morning but before that i had solenoid codes for smog but nothing else. And the fuel pressure is good since it is a brand new fuel system tank pump regulator injectors etc
 
revhead347 said:
The distributors are known problem areas in these cars. Is the engine modified? Are you running an ignition box? What spark plugs are you using? What are they gapped to?

I have brand new cap and rotor the engine is barely modified as i stated above. I am also running bosh spark plugs they are gapped to stock specifications and a motorcraft coil the distributor is original.
 
