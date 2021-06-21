Engine Successful first start - timing question

Hello all!

First off, I just wanted to thank all of you for answering my questions about the build and initial start up of my 90 GT. After a little trouble shooting, I successfully got her to start and make some noise!

I do have 2 questions for ya’ll to keep things moving in the right direction.
  1. Does anybody know what the timing should be with an X303 cam? Is their even such a number? Or is it a case-by-case kinda thing.
  2. In order to keep the car running I need to keep my foot at the accelerator pedal a little bit. Some of that is probably the timing, but also my throttle cable or throttle screw probably needs to be adjusted. Can I adjust the throttle screw at this point?

    (I ask because normally with a stock motor this would not be recommended with it comes to idle issue)

    A video of the car running is below. Still plenty to things to button up, exhaust hangers rattling and still need to top off the transmission with fluid and bleed to cooling system, but she’s alive!
View: https://youtu.be/_eqNup2I0tk
 

