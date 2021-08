I used to have one of those! heheMine worked great and is still in a buddy's car (as far as I know). I used it for my LMAF in a KB Windsor setup before I went all 80mm (inlet plenum all the way to filter).For those that aren't aware of what these are for:This box "stretches" the resolution of a Mass Air Meter so that a meter that would otherwise be "pegged" can render a proper signal within the 5v range. In other words: You can read 1100+ CFM through a meter only capable reading 1000 CFM Maximum (within reason).Good luck with your sale.