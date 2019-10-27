swapping relays

John Dirks Jr said: To elaborate, it's a startup issue. If its cold and first start of the day, it will start up. I can turn the key to on position and hear the pump prime up the line. Crank it and it will start and run normally. Let it run long enough to warm up then turn it off. Wait a few mins, turn key on and don't hear pump prime at all, wont start. I dont smell any gas like you would if it were flooding. If I wait for it to cool back down I can turn the key on and hear the pump prime and it will start.



Cold start > pump primes > starts..... Warm start > no pump prime > no start



I'm pretty sure I know what's wrong.I had the same issue. New fuel pumps have no anti-drainback valve. Some FPR's do have them.You have the equivalent of vapor lock that a carb system could have.Cold start - you have liquid in the fuel linesWarm start - Instead of liquid in the fuel lines you have vapor.Liquid is non-compressible, vapor is compressible. It's not going to prime since you're trying to compress vapor with the liquid behind it.You can test this. For warm start, no start, hold pedal to floor & see if it starts. You'll have lots of black smoke out the tailpipes & the fumes will just about knock you out. Do not do this more than once. It takes forever for the water of combustion to flush out all the carbon.Install a Kirban FPR which has an anti-siphon (anti-drainback) valve as part of the diaphragm. There's little spring behind the valve to hold it against the return line hole. Doesn't need to make a tight seal, just enough to hold some liquid & pressure for an hour after shutdown.