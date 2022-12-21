Electrical Tachometer issue

Slowly restoring my 93 gt. The tachometer needle goes in reverse then back to 0.

Tachometer


Anyone find a fix for this? Recommend a place to start? This started randomly when I first bought the car. I ended up putting in an aftermarket tachometer and tried to not look at it haha. About time to get it working normal again. Thanks in advance!

The dreaded flashing airbag light just started
 

