Tachometer not working…

91 GT, I just changed the dash cluster…car is new to me and the cluster was not original, but it did work. I bought another cluster, 140 mph speedometer which I believe is correct for the car. The tach drops to 0 when the key goes on but jumps to 4000 RPM when the engine starts. It moves up a little when revving engine but it isn’t working properly at all. All other gauges seem to work normally….except speedo bounces around 40mph. Any ideas in getting this squared away? All help or tips are appreciated. Thanks!
 

