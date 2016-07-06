Progress Thread Tannerc91gt’s Build(s) Thread

tannerc91gt

tannerc91gt

This last 25% is foreign territory at this point
Founding Member
Nov 29, 1999
4,457
3,051
234
Indiana
As long as it doesn't ruffle too many feathers I wanted to start a build thread for my new project. While it won't have a ford based motor, hopefully there will still be some things that interest people.

Goal: A purpose built race car with good street manners. I want to take my hobby a little further and get more involved in tuning and racing. Something I felt I couldn't do in my Corvette.

Car: 1991 Mustang GT
Car was built in Illinois, bought by a guy in Alabama where I picked it up and drug it back north to Indiana.


Body: Fresh paint job
Cervinis bolt on hood
All weatherstripping, trim, seals, door handles have been replaced.
New LX taillights. New 1 piece headlights.
smoothed engine bay
All wiring is tucked into the fender wells
Brake lines routed through fender well

Interior: 8 point cage through the floor tied in to subframe connectors.
Full factory dash and cluster
Nothing has been gutted. Map light and ash tray door still work and console lid still latches.
New carpet.
Pro Car fiberglass seats
Inside is 100% factory stock except seats and cage.

Suspension: AJE K-member with AJE control arms and LS mounts.
UPR bumpsteer kit.
UPR caster camber plates.
Front has UPR coilover kit on Strange 10 way adjustable struts.
Rear has Viking double adjustable stock location coil over kit.
Wild Rides torque box reinforcement.
Team Z upper strip series control arms and solid lowers.
Full length subframe connectors.
8.8 rear end with 31 spline Moser axles, spool

Wheels: Champion Cap 5-Black centers
Front is 15x3.5 with 165/80/15 Radials-New
Rear is 15x10 with Nitto 275/60/15 drag radials

Car has UPR manual brake conversion, linelock tucked into fender well. Battery has been relocated to rear with Taylor aluminum battery box and has master disconnect. SN95 spindles on front with drilled rotor and new pads. Everything on the car is new. Car has never had engine/trans in it since built.


Plans: 5.3 based turbo motor. Automatic transmission.
Still undecided between twin s366s and a single s475.
Turbo 400 transmission
Holley EFI or MS3 Pro
Pump gas and meth unless my town is blessed with e85 soon.



Just got the car home this evening, hoping to dig into tomorrow. I'm getting married at the end of this month and working a lot so free time has been hard to come by. It will probably be a bit before I can really get going on this. In the meantime I've got some free(ish) things that need to be done.

I've got chromoly tubular bumpers and radiator support that need to be installed. Also need to finish plumbing the brakes to the rear.

I'm wanting to change the looks of the car a bit. Thinking Id like to swap the skirts and rear bumper for Cobra pieces, a friend of mine is selling an 8" outlaw front bumper soon and I'd like to pick it up as well as some interior and exterior pieces from Scott Rod Fab.

I'm really happy with the car and more excited than I've ever been to dig in and put something together. The grass turned out to not be so green on the other side and I'm happy to have a project again.


Picture dump

image.jpeg
image.jpeg
image.jpeg
image.jpeg
image.jpeg
image.jpeg
image.jpeg
image.jpeg
image.jpeg
image.jpeg
 
  • Like
Reactions: mikestang63, RaggedGT, skyline247 and 1 other person

  • Sponsors(?)


TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
7,151
6,934
234
S.I.NY
im really loving this car. I wish youd keep the stock front bumper even though i like the one you have in your plans. But either way i think this was an awesome find.
 
  • Like
Reactions: A5literMan
Boosted92LX

Boosted92LX

It's only an inch or two. What's the big deal?
SN Certified Technician
Dec 19, 2010
6,083
4,518
214
Yeah, very nice. Tucked brake lines.. Wow. Glad it makes you happy, bud. I would be too. Looking forward to seeing it come together.
 
  • Like
Reactions: tannerc91gt
FoxMustangLvr

FoxMustangLvr

I love my Pimp
SN Certified Technician
Oct 14, 2012
4,966
3,507
194
44
Spokane, Wa
What kind of battery disconnect is that? I've only seen the small T type push handle or a switch but nothing like what you have.
 
tannerc91gt

tannerc91gt

This last 25% is foreign territory at this point
Founding Member
Nov 29, 1999
4,457
3,051
234
Indiana
Car has no brakes hooked up right now, it's a little scary to move. So I washed it IN my garage :D

image.jpeg


Also got to looking into mounting my seats. They've got brackets on the bottom, the ProCar website states they have to use either adapters to fox rails or just a ProCar mount. The adapters are pretty expensive from the looks of it and I don't have any fox seat rails unfortunately. Thinking about making rails myself.
@madmike1157 youve got experience with the ProCar seats I think, any advice?
image.jpeg
image.jpeg
 
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
12,268
13,329
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
tannerc91gt said:
Car has no brakes hooked up right now, it's a little scary to move. So I washed it IN my garage :D

image.jpeg


Also got to looking into mounting my seats. They've got brackets on the bottom, the ProCar website states they have to use either adapters to fox rails or just a ProCar mount. The adapters are pretty expensive from the looks of it and I don't have any fox seat rails unfortunately. Thinking about making rails myself.
@madmike1157 youve got experience with the ProCar seats I think, any advice?
image.jpeg
image.jpeg
Click to expand...
I have the Scat seat. I think it's a Pro car seat just the same. Has 4 threaded holes in the base. Summit sells the slide track mechanism for the seat reasonably enough, but they are typical Chinee nonetheless.They don't slide for sht. The bolts that hold it on hits the slide mechanism, and makes it even more difficult to slide/adjust.

I have modified those brackets to fit a Fox floor board, and that required that I add 2" stand offs across the rear, and a 1" stand off across the front to get the things off the floor. Unlike your fixed back seat mine recline, and tilt forward w/ a single release, but other than that, are a proverbial pain in the ass.
 
  • Like
Reactions: tannerc91gt
tannerc91gt

tannerc91gt

This last 25% is foreign territory at this point
Founding Member
Nov 29, 1999
4,457
3,051
234
Indiana
Wish I had a more exciting update. Basically all I've been able to do is take the wheels off so far :(

image.jpeg


I get married in 2 weeks and then we'll be out of town for a week. I work every day otherwise. So between the busy schedule and fearing for my own personal safety should large boxes start to show up, it's pretty much just hanging out.

I did hear back from the guys who I bought my last turbo kit from (the fbody kit I was adapting to the sn95 car). They're rolling out a kit actually meant for the fox chassis so we're working out a pretty sweet deal to get one put on this car. Hopefully that means the car will see a set of twins sometime this fall.
 
  • Like
Reactions: skyline247, Davedacarpainter and A5literMan
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Progress Thread Monkeybutt2000's 89 vert build thread 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 27
K Progress Thread 66 Coupe Build 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 19
8 Engine Turbo fox build hot start issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
A 1996 gt engine build 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
D My biggest build yet. 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 41
Similar threads
Progress Thread Monkeybutt2000's 89 vert build thread
Progress Thread 66 Coupe Build
Engine Turbo fox build hot start issue
1996 gt engine build
My biggest build yet.
Top Bottom