As long as it doesn't ruffle too many feathers I wanted to start a build thread for my new project. While it won't have a ford based motor, hopefully there will still be some things that interest people.Goal: A purpose built race car with good street manners. I want to take my hobby a little further and get more involved in tuning and racing. Something I felt I couldn't do in my Corvette.Car: 1991 Mustang GTCar was built in Illinois, bought by a guy in Alabama where I picked it up and drug it back north to Indiana.Body: Fresh paint jobCervinis bolt on hoodAll weatherstripping, trim, seals, door handles have been replaced.New LX taillights. New 1 piece headlights.smoothed engine bayAll wiring is tucked into the fender wellsBrake lines routed through fender wellInterior: 8 point cage through the floor tied in to subframe connectors.Full factory dash and clusterNothing has been gutted. Map light and ash tray door still work and console lid still latches.New carpet.Pro Car fiberglass seatsInside is 100% factory stock except seats and cage.Suspension: AJE K-member with AJE control arms and LS mounts.UPR bumpsteer kit.UPR caster camber plates.Front has UPR coilover kit on Strange 10 way adjustable struts.Rear has Viking double adjustable stock location coil over kit.Wild Rides torque box reinforcement.Team Z upper strip series control arms and solid lowers.Full length subframe connectors.8.8 rear end with 31 spline Moser axles, spoolWheels: Champion Cap 5-Black centersFront is 15x3.5 with 165/80/15 Radials-NewRear is 15x10 with Nitto 275/60/15 drag radialsCar has UPR manual brake conversion, linelock tucked into fender well. Battery has been relocated to rear with Taylor aluminum battery box and has master disconnect. SN95 spindles on front with drilled rotor and new pads. Everything on the car is new. Car has never had engine/trans in it since built.Plans: 5.3 based turbo motor. Automatic transmission.Still undecided between twin s366s and a single s475.Turbo 400 transmissionHolley EFI or MS3 ProPump gas and meth unless my town is blessed with e85 soon.Just got the car home this evening, hoping to dig into tomorrow. I'm getting married at the end of this month and working a lot so free time has been hard to come by. It will probably be a bit before I can really get going on this. In the meantime I've got some free(ish) things that need to be done.I've got chromoly tubular bumpers and radiator support that need to be installed. Also need to finish plumbing the brakes to the rear.I'm wanting to change the looks of the car a bit. Thinking Id like to swap the skirts and rear bumper for Cobra pieces, a friend of mine is selling an 8" outlaw front bumper soon and I'd like to pick it up as well as some interior and exterior pieces from Scott Rod Fab.I'm really happy with the car and more excited than I've ever been to dig in and put something together. The grass turned out to not be so green on the other side and I'm happy to have a project again.Picture dump