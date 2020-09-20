The 93 Cobra Clone Build Project 2 (The Dr Phil free version)

ARBOC39

ARBOC39

Sep 19, 2016
My dad sold his 86 convertible, didn't have the money to take it off his hands last fall.
So I picked up an 88 GT convertible, all original except lenses to make me feel better for my loss. I drove almost 3 hours to look/buy this car. Ad said some rust...some. Car looked just like the ad said, little surface bubble rust. I get out my flashlight and lay down in the driveway, the owners face turns white. This can't be good. Drivers side frame rail rusted in half under brake manifold, passenger side door pillar welds are disconnected from the car. I'm going to have to pass on this one. Then my mouth says ok I'll take it. wtf have I done. I scored a donor car at Menards, so I'm tied up for the winter now as a welder.

Saw my cousin for the first time in a while, started talking 5.0s as always. He had a Teal Cobra at one time. I immediately said with Black leather?! No just grey cloth. So my demented mind starts going...I'm building a Teal Cobra with a black interior and leather seats. Sweet. I have managed to procure all black interior parts except the two big rear quarter panels. Wouldn't you know Menards has them. I have all the pieces now, just need a GT to get started. I'm sorry the last thread turned into Dr Phil episode. Just started process to paint LX, 88 in background.
 

