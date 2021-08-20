3.1 The car smells of gas, I am sure there is a leak somewhere, and it idles rough at anything under 1500 RPM. It has a Demon carb on it, I have been trying to identify the type of Demon, and the CFM size, the closest I came to is that it is a Mighty Demon, 750 or may even be an 850. After searching and talking to people, I emailed Holley tech support for guidance, But I will post the pics here as well, if anyone can help, it will be much appreciated.​

3.2 I also know that the regulator, a MagnaFuel, but not sure about the model, as most of the identification is missing​

​

00Hello everyone, some of you have already seen some pics of Stoppie Montoya, my 80 Ghia Mustang that has a 302/347 under the hood. I have been driving the car since I bought it in March, intermittently (once a week), and stopped driving it for most of June and July, and now I am back driving it.I have decided that I need to start working on the car, as there are some issues with it now, and, the re-build is inevitable. I have no intention of restoring the car, but I do want to cruise in a comfortable, growling, means business when poked Fox, and this thread is for that purpose.Below are known issues to me at this stage, in no particular order:1. Overheating, this is a trifecta of a fan problem, a thermostat on the way out due to an older radiator (the coolant is brownish). It will be running a little too warm, and it will boil over when standing still for a few minutes. This limits my driving options to highways in non-rush hour times.2. Drivetrain, the more I drive this thing, the more I understand what the previous owner wanted to do; which is 1/8 mile racing. It jumps off the line like a bullet, then the speed starts dying. When I am on the highway, I slot it into 3rd, it will pull yes, but not 347 pull. He did tell me that the gearing was modified for 1st and 2nd (non-stock trans), and it supposedly has 3.73 gearing.3. Fuel delivery4. Electrics, the alternator on this thing is a gen 1, and old. As the car now has no A/C, no stereo, and roll up windows, this will be a much later upgrade a Gen 3 Alt, straight up and easy. The only reason I might speed this up is the noise the belts make running it.The interior is decent enough, for a 41 year old car, and I will re-upholster the seats, carpet, and dash much later. But, weather-stripping is something I need to take care of before the winter.The vinyl I now believe was a poorly done, tack on job. The bubbling near the A-pillars, and around the periphery of the roof is showing, and the glue is literally melting under the sun and seeping down the sides of the car. I am debating if I should redo the vinyl, or clean up the roof and leave it bald. I like the idea of the vinyl, it is a rare and unique look, and is what I liked about the car in the first place. But my wife and I are debating a metallic silver on blue for the car.The other rust will be taken care of on the go, I did see daylight looking down from inside the car when I was tightening the belt bolts, on the front of the rear quarter panel.This will be an interesting journey.