The route to take

A friend of mine put a KB on his 2v and it works fine. However, it's still a 2v. He had tons of issues with the install and by the time he was done, he could've put a Coyote in it. My plan is to put a Coyote Gen2 in mine within the next year, and, keep it smog legal in CA with pump gas. That's a huge increase for about the same amount of $$. But, to each their own and I hope it works out for you. If you don't plan on a street legal car, then the skies the limit.As for suspension and chassis, I installed Maximum Motorsports stuff. I like it all and it wasn't bad to install. While you're at it, get better brakes too, you will need to stop that HP.