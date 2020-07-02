The route to take

Imjustheresoidontgetfine2
Hey guys I have a 98 mustang GT that I’ve had for about a year I did do some driving with the time I’ve had her and out quite a lot of miles, now is the time to build. I wanna go procharger on a 2v with a rebuilt engine. I’m in absolutely no rush for this project and would like all inputs if possible to help me figure out my best option. I plan on redoing the whole car so suspension,chassis,etc. etc. so if there’s any help or recommendations out there I appreciate it BTW I’m in California. And smog check is irrelevant to me