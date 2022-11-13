Engine Throttle issues

red5.0fox

red5.0fox

Member
Dec 1, 2019
31
3
18
18
Hope Mills, North Carolina
So I’ve been having an issue with my 1992 5.0 for a while now. I’ll go through what all is done to it first. Explorer heads/intake, CAI, 24lb injectors/maf, 70mm tb and spacer, and POSSIBLY a cam. I haven’t been in the motor but it is from a different car. The issue I’m having is that if any throttle is applied, there is no response. In fact, it almost dies. Sometimes it does. Here’s what I have done. I’ve checked fuel pressure, it checked out, also used a smoke machine to check for leaks, solved all of them except for a leak in the EGR valve. There was little to no change. I’m really lost on what could be the issue and I’d love to hear some ideas. If anyone needs more details let me know!
 
