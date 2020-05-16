Tick is it bad or normal

W Bad Lash Adjuster? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
66sprint6 5.0 ticking pretty bad Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
5 Ticking BADly!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Black1987Stang REALLY BAD ROCKER TICK....Please Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
I Engine Noise ???? Ticking !!! BAD !!! SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
mustanggt94 Bad ticking...only when warm!?!?! Please help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
timeless2 bad "tick" in door when cold SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
cobra dave Need help please (bad ticking sound) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
FastGT94 Bad ticking from around drivers side of motor near valve cover / intake Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
JadeFalcon GRRR! Just put motor back together, bad ticking. 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 20
5 Electrical Tick when connecting negative terminal to battery. Tick no longer happens but car doesn't start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
F 5.0 302 motor engine ticking from 2K RPM to 2.5K RPM when accelerating 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
F Engine Lifter Replacement (W/ heads off) questions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
J Ticking noise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
P Fords Secret Factory Additive To Hide 5.0 Engine Tick? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
P Fords Secret Factory Additive To Hide 5.0 Engine Tick? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
P Fords Secret Factory Additive To Hide 5.0 Engine Tick? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
L Engine Constant ticking/clicking noise 1989 Mustsng GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
A Engine ticking 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
randyr Engine 92 5.0/HO with a tick Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
Texas Stangalang 3v Engine tick/ slight knocking sound 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
B Engine Ticking/Squealing Noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
S new engine ticking noise from passenger side cover Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
0 Engine tick and vibration 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
R Engine Ticking After Underdrive Pulley and Header Install SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 8
M 2006 Mustang GT clicking noise from front end 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
A 2006 ford mustang v6 ticking noise coming from engine 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
M Consistent BBQ Ticking noise coming from engine 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
C 2018 Mustang gt engine tick with fbo what to do 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
RaggedGT Let’s talk Header Fastners 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
K Engine 2013 Mustang GT (Track Pack) - Coyote Tick / BBQ Tick Thread (Official) 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 25
Hudson N Fox Clicking/ticking sound coming from the front suspension 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Hudson N Ticking sound!? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
A Engine Tick 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
M Please help!! Engine tick in the new edge Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
1 Engine tick???? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J Need help with ticking noise on acceleration! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
C Engine 1999 Mustang V6 / Engine is Tapping but Not Knocking goes away after 1 - 5 mins idling / Possible Oil Pump? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
C 86 fox new engine stil ticks 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
C New member, ticking on new 308 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
R The Good Ol Coyote Tick / Loss Of Power 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
E 2.3 Idle Ticking? Normal? Dealership Says They Can't Find Anything Wrong 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 20
CWSpartan Potentially Buying '02 Gt... But There's A Ticking On Acceleration. Help Me Diagnose It? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
MealeyGT12 Engine Dreaded Coyote Tick Fixed!!! 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 9
M 2013 Mustang Gt Tick On Drivers Side ? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Jinx Engine Elusive Engine Tick SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
B 4.6 Engine Tick 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
T Ticking Noise In 2005 Gt 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 7
R Pardon. Fng. 99 Gt Ticking. Not Lash Adjusters SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
S 97 Mustang Gt Driver Side Tick. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
