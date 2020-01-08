Lucy65
New Member
-
- Jan 8, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 60
New to this. Have a 1964.5 and would like to put different tires on it. The 14 is so small. Ideas?
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|K
|How big can I go with tires on my ‘09 ragtop GT?
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|H
|Wheels-Tires Extreme Tire Wear/Rear Misalignment
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|5
|S
|Tire size / performance question
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|0
|M
|For Sale For Sale - Set of 4 OEM Bullitt Wheels 17x8 with Tires - $200 OBO
|Wheels Tires Brakes
|10
|Wheels-Tires Looking for examples to help with rear wheel/tire selection
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|7