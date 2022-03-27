Swhitney
In the process of buying a TKX transmission and am not sure on what gear ration to go with. What I do know is my stock world class T-5 (1992) seems pretty good in 1st and 2nd, but 3rd is a bit of a gap. Currently looking at the TCET1805 so the most peppy 1st - 3rd acceleration.
What gear ratio would you guys suggest?
|TCET18086
|Ford
|600 lb-ft
|10
|3.27
|1.98
|1.34
|1.00
|0.72
|3.00
|TCET18084
|Ford
|600 lb-ft
|26
|2.87
|1.89
|1.28
|1.00
|0.81
|3.00
|TCET17765
|Ford
|600 lb-ft
|26
|2.87
|1.89
|1.28
|1.00
|0.68
|3.00
|TCET18085
|Ford
|600 lb-ft
|26
|3.27
|1.98
|1.34
|1.00
|0.72
|3.00