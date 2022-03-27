Drivetrain TKX Tremex 5-Speed Gear Ratio

In the process of buying a TKX transmission and am not sure on what gear ration to go with. What I do know is my stock world class T-5 (1992) seems pretty good in 1st and 2nd, but 3rd is a bit of a gap. Currently looking at the TCET1805 so the most peppy 1st - 3rd acceleration.

What gear ratio would you guys suggest?

TCET18086Ford600 lb-ft103.271.981.341.000.723.00
TCET18084Ford600 lb-ft262.871.891.281.000.813.00
TCET17765Ford600 lb-ft262.871.891.281.000.683.00
TCET18085Ford600 lb-ft263.271.981.341.000.723.00
 

I recently purchased the 17765 as I wanted the higher od ratio... I have not installed it yet so I cannot actually say how it is.. When I was looking to buy, it was the model usually out of stock, so it seems as it was very popular..
Replaced a SROD transmission that has a 4th gear ratio of .70 using what I believe is a 3.08 rear end gearing.. I am installing a new 3:50 rear gear
Most people did not like the high, 3.27 first gear, who had them....at least thats what most who post say...
The 10 spline, 18086, will fit your clutch disc, if you want to keep your existing clutch.. Be advised that the 10 spline input shaft has a smaller diameter which computes to less strength, but I don't think that will affect 95% of users.....
Your T5 bellhousing will NOT work with a TKX....
