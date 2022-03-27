I recently purchased the 17765 as I wanted the higher od ratio... I have not installed it yet so I cannot actually say how it is.. When I was looking to buy, it was the model usually out of stock, so it seems as it was very popular..Replaced a SROD transmission that has a 4th gear ratio of .70 using what I believe is a 3.08 rear end gearing.. I am installing a new 3:50 rear gearMost people did not like the high, 3.27 first gear, who had them....at least thats what most who post say...The 10 spline, 18086, will fit your clutch disc, if you want to keep your existing clutch.. Be advised that the 10 spline input shaft has a smaller diameter which computes to less strength, but I don't think that will affect 95% of users.....Your T5 bellhousing will NOT work with a TKX....