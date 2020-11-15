TPS Voltage reading

Hello all! I ran a KOEO test to see what codes were present on my 87 and I got a couple. Starting at the top with code 23 I went attempt to read/adjust the TPS sensor voltage using these procedures and this multimeter I put a threading needle through the green wire - with the ignition in the on position and the multimeter set to the 1.5v setting it reads between .03 and .05 and I am not sure I understand as I believe I should be seeing something just below/around the 1 volt range, any recommendations?
 

Top Bottom