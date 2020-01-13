WTB/Trade Trade 1957 Chevrolet Nomad for 2013-2014 GT500

S

scregan

Member
Feb 10, 2006
3
1
13
Asking $53,800
Located in White Bear Lake, MN

Looking to trade for a 2013-2014 GT500 of equal value.

1957 Chevrolet Nomad

Great condition. Not a trailer queen, but very nice.

Factory 283 with Power Pack option

Factory Powerglide

Factory Power Steering

Factory Power Brakes

Numbers matching, newer interior

Seamless frame

Built – Cleveland

Interior - Beige Vinyl with Black & Copper cloth

Paint – Adobe Beige & Serra Gold
01.jpg
02.jpg

More pics available
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S WTB/Trade Trade Wheels Tires Brakes 0
M Hello Guy's and Gals New to the Forum The Welcome Wagon 1
swooshdave Questionable Trade for 67- How crazy am I? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 53
M WTB/Trade 2005-2009 Steeda Hood Legend Lime (Trade?) Interior Exterior Parts 0
S WTB/Trade 13-14 Corsa Sport Quads for Borla ATAK Quads Exhaust Parts 2
Similar threads
WTB/Trade Trade
Hello Guy's and Gals New to the Forum
Questionable Trade for 67- How crazy am I?
WTB/Trade 2005-2009 Steeda Hood Legend Lime (Trade?)
WTB/Trade 13-14 Corsa Sport Quads for Borla ATAK Quads
Top Bottom