Asking $53,800Located in White Bear Lake, MNLooking to trade for a 2013-2014 GT500 of equal value.1957 Chevrolet NomadGreat condition. Not a trailer queen, but very nice.Factory 283 with Power Pack optionFactory PowerglideFactory Power SteeringFactory Power BrakesNumbers matching, newer interiorSeamless frameBuilt – ClevelandInterior - Beige Vinyl with Black & Copper clothPaint – Adobe Beige & Serra GoldMore pics available