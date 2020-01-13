Asking $53,800
Located in White Bear Lake, MN
Looking to trade for a 2013-2014 GT500 of equal value.
1957 Chevrolet Nomad
Great condition. Not a trailer queen, but very nice.
Factory 283 with Power Pack option
Factory Powerglide
Factory Power Steering
Factory Power Brakes
Numbers matching, newer interior
Seamless frame
Built – Cleveland
Interior - Beige Vinyl with Black & Copper cloth
Paint – Adobe Beige & Serra Gold
More pics available
